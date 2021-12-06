CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $197.05 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

