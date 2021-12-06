CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.62. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

