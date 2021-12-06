CryptoFlow Price Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $244,546.65 and approximately $242.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.50 or 0.08421157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.50 or 0.99881416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

