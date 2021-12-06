Csenge Advisory Group Has $725,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $292.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.