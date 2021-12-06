Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ASML were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,800,226,000 after buying an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,997,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,996,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. AlphaValue cut ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $771.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $449.12 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $797.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $768.03. The company has a market cap of $316.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

