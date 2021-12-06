Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 23,580 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 1,120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the period.

Shares of TWM opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.80.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

