Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 690 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,339,594. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

