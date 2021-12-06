Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ORCC opened at $14.11 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

