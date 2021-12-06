Csenge Advisory Group Takes $644,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the period.

Shares of BGLD stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

