CSFB Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$50.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.23.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX stock opened at C$38.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$41.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.09. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$33.31 and a twelve month high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total value of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,980.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.