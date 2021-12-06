CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 223.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of CSX by 76.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

