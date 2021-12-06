CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $60.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.56.

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 241,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 526,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

