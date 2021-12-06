Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post sales of $79.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the lowest is $74.66 million. Culp posted sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $319.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $325.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $340.35 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $349.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 35.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 2.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

