CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.81 Million

Analysts expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to announce sales of $26.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.21 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $129.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.54. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

