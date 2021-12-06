Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE CTOS opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

