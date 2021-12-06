CVCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $319,606.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CVCoin has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0963 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.93 or 0.08440570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.43 or 0.99744305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00078745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002571 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

