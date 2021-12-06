DAD (DAD) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. DAD has a total market cap of $83.41 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

