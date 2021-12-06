Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DAI. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.20 ($109.21).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock traded down €0.48 ($0.54) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €85.63 ($96.21). 3,390,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is €83.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Daimler has a 12-month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($102.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.