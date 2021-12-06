Datamine Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $666,685.60 and $28,435.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.03 or 0.00322931 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009829 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001011 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $756.62 or 0.01565913 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,566,444 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

