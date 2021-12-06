Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $490,069.38 and approximately $3,035.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00038376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00214196 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.