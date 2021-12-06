DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Down 21.8% This Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $1.62 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.19 or 0.08438110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.21 or 1.00055810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00079007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,141,938 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

