Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,403 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $73,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200-day moving average is $159.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

