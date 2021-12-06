Defined Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Franklin Covey worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $627.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

