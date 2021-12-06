Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $903.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth $183,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

