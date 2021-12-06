Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $506.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $506.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.96.

Shares of ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.74. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 326.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

