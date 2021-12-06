Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives €23.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.17 ($26.33).

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.73) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €15.46 ($17.57) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.41.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.