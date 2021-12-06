Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE DVN opened at $41.77 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

