Diamant Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 31,735 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. Leidos comprises about 2.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,736. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

