Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $400,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.16. 7,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

