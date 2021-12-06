Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. BCE makes up about 1.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

