Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.40. 59,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,339,945. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average is $168.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

