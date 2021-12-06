Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $2.67 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $52,253.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00005446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001531 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00065458 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,648,550 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.