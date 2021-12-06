Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 98.8% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,161. The stock has a market cap of $646.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

