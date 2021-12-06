Distribution Finance Capital’s (DFCH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 66 ($0.86) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

LON:DFCH opened at GBX 57 ($0.74) on Monday. Distribution Finance Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 49.20 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 73 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of £102.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 56.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Distribution Finance Capital alerts:

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc operates as a specialized finance company in the United Kingdom. The company offers working capital funding solutions to dealers and manufacturers. It engages in asset based lending; asset finance and leasing; commercial lending; and invoice finance activities.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Finance Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Finance Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.