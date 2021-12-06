DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $135.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

