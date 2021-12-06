DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $135.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.