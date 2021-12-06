DOGGY 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.48 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.10 or 0.08444315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00059325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.17 or 1.00081087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00077025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,045,624,226 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

