Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG opened at $222.00 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

