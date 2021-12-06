Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 50,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

