Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $107.06 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $107,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 993,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,124,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $98.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.