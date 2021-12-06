Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Constellation Brands worth $85,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.19 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.46 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

