Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $63,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

Shares of IFF opened at $140.77 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

