Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,404,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,170 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $54,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

