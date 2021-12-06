Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 23,049 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $41,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in APA by 85.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in APA by 1.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of APA by 148.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of APA by 29.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.