Drax Group (LON:DRX) PT Raised to GBX 700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.51) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 584.33 ($7.63).

DRX opened at GBX 579 ($7.56) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 527.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.11. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.69. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 321.77 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

