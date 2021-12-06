DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Sells $55,390.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DTE stock opened at $111.89 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
