DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Sells $55,390.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DTE stock opened at $111.89 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

