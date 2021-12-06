Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after purchasing an additional 873,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

