Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $56.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 119.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.