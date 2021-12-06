Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Duluth alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.98 on Friday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Duluth by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.