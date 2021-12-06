Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,076.84

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $73,076.84 and $115,523.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00340844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011698 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $772.21 or 0.01581624 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

